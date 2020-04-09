A Rome man is in jail accused of threatening to kill another man, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Anthony Middleton, 40, told a man he would beat him up and kill him. A witness also heard the threats. Police say he committed the act of simple battery when he got in the victim’s face and their noses touched.
Middleton was also charged with violating probation. He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Rome man threatens to shoot another with a shotgun
A Rome man is charged with three felonies after pulling a gun on someone.
On Thursday, Jesse Joel Hanson, 65, pulled out a shotgutn and told a man he would “blow his head off.” Hanson is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and terroristic threats.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Thursday without bond.