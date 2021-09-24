A Rome man who is accused of choking a child late Thursday remained in jail early Friday without bond, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Rashaun Searcy, 33, is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery under the family violence act.
Silver Creek man faces aggravated assault charge
A Silver Creek man is accused of attacking another person with a lamp at his Ramblewood Drive home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arthur Hugh Redding, 31, is charged with felony aggravated assault and second-degree cruelty to children as well as misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act. He also faces another misdemeanor simple battery charge regarding another incident on Sept. 22.
Redding remained in jail without bond Friday.
Rome man accused of aggravated stalking
A Rome man was arrested early Friday on an accusation that he went to the work place of a person he was court ordered not to have contact with, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David LaSean Slaughter, 41, is charged with felony aggravated stalking. Slaughter is accused of violating the court order by travelling to the person's workplace and contacting them. He remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon.
Domestic violence call leads to meth arrest
A South Rome man was arrested on a methamphetamine charge after police were called regarding an assault, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Edward Lamar McGregory, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. He was not listed on jail records Friday afternoon.
Lindale man faces meth possession charge
A 41-year-old Lindale man was released on bond after his arrest late Thursday on a felony methamphetamine charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Brandon Jones, 41, was arrested on the 300 block of Maple Road around 11 p.m. Thursday.