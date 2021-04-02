A Rome man was held without bond Friday morning after he was arrested at the McDonald's at Turner McCall on warrants for battery and exploitation of an elder person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andre Donn Holiday, 34, struck a 66-year-old man with a closed fist at a residence they shared on April 1. He also pushed his face through a "glass barrier," causing multiple lacerations.
Holiday is charged with misdemeanor battery, battery against a person who is 65 or older and felony exploitation of elder persons.
Report: Woman took money out of person's purse
A Rome woman is charged with felony theft by taking after she took $80 out of a woman's purse in the back room of a convenience store on Pierce Hill back in August 2020, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christine Michelle Griffin, 47, was held on a $3,500 bond after she was arrested outside a church on Second Avenue early Friday.