A 61-year-old Rome man is accused of faking a car wreck involving a U-Haul truck on Maple Avenue at East 14th Street last year, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marshall Joseph Alexandria Jr. is accused of conspiring with others to commit the wreck which occurred on Sept. 19, 2021. A Georgia Power power pole was damaged in the wreck. The participants then made false statements as to who was driving which vehicle.
In another incident, Alexandria is accused of threatening to kill a person who was on the phone with Floyd County 911. A warrant states that the threat was recorded on that call. He remained in jail on Tuesday without bond.
Woman faces meth charge for residue in pipe
A 50-year-old Rome woman remained in jail Tuesday on a probation hold, accused of having a pipe containing methamphetamine residue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wanda Michelle Chipman was arrested near the intersection of East 12th Street at Dean Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. The arresting officer wrote that Chipman was driving without insurance. During a search, police found the pipe as well as a small baggie of marijuana.
Chipman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana and driving without insurance.
Woman charged with DUI, drug possession after wreck
A Rome woman was arrested on DUI, drug charges on Pleasant Valley Road after a wreck on Monday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Madison Clare Brown, 20, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as well as misdemeanor drugs not in original container, driving under the influence of drugs, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
Floyd County police report that Brown had three pills on her person without a prescription. The report did not list what type of pills Brown had in her possession.