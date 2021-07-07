A Rome man is accused of attempting to use checks taken from a local landscaping company and cash them at several locations, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Shane Reynolds, 33, is charged with two counts of felony first degree forgery and identity fraud. He is also charged with misdemeanor fourth degree forgery.
Reynolds is accused of filling out checks at three locations in June and July for large amounts of money, in two cases over $3,000 each. At one point a clerk took a photo of Reynolds before he left the business.