RCS called meeting

An atypical crowd gathers for the Friday called meeting of Rome Board of Education to discuss safety protocols after reports of students bringing loaded guns to Rome High on two consecutive days.

 John Druckenmiller

A tumultuous first week of classes at Rome High School ended with a flurry of meetings, renewed safety training and now greatly expanded security checks beginning Monday.

In a media release sent early Saturday, Rome City Schools outlined a first wave of new security protocols, including limiting entrances to the school that is home to some 2,000 students. Book bags will be searched, coats and hoodies will be removed and extra police officers assisted by canines will be in use.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In