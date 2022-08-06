A tumultuous first week of classes at Rome High School ended with a flurry of meetings, renewed safety training and now greatly expanded security checks beginning Monday.
In a media release sent early Saturday, Rome City Schools outlined a first wave of new security protocols, including limiting entrances to the school that is home to some 2,000 students. Book bags will be searched, coats and hoodies will be removed and extra police officers assisted by canines will be in use.
Students also will be getting updated identification badges and the school system is researching "weapon detection systems and scanners" for future use.
The security upgrades come after two students on separate days were found to be carrying loaded Glock pistols on campus. No students, faculty or staff were threatened in either case Wednesday or Thursday; the students — one 16, the other 15 — face criminal charges and school disciplinary action.
Immediate repercussions included the canceling of classes on Friday for students, designated as a flex learning day, safety drills and instructions for faculty and staff, public and closed door meetings by the school board and subsequent meetings.
Also, the Rome High football scrimmage set at Kell Friday evening was canceled, attributed to "unforeseen circumstances." Kell converted the event into a scrimmage using team players only.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Dawn Williams briefed the Board of Education on security issues at Rome High School as well as security protocols throughout the system during a called meeting of the Rome Board of Education.
“The safety and security of faculty, staff, and students is of utmost importance,” said Williams. “Hiring security officers may be necessary until we can fully implement all of our recommendations, and RCS appreciates the partnership with the Rome Police Department as we move forward with our planning for these upgrades to our current safety and security plan.”