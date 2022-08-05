1 Diego Cordon K Sr.
2 Reece Fountain QB Jr.
3 DeKaylon Daniel WR/DB Jr.
4 Martel Hight WR/DB Sr.
5 Kanyon Thornton QB Soph.
6 Javarius McDearmont RB Soph.
7 Dyson Freeman WR Soph.
8 Nic Hester RB Jr.
9 Rhyon Sykes DB Soph.
10 Jaedon Harmon DB/RB Soph.
11 Will Bray WR Sr.
12 Martavious Collins TE Jr.
13 Patrick Cromer WR Sr.
14 Brajion Jackson WR Soph.
15 Darius Smith LB Sr.
16 Javian Winston DB Jr.
17 Corey Gardhigh WR/P Jr.
18 Antwion Carey DB Jr.
19 Tant Moss QB Fr.
20 Chance Arthur RB Soph.
21 Branden Towers-Gordon WR Jr.
22 Joseph Wilkinson DB Jr.
23 Trey Scales LB Jr.
24 Chris Smith RB Jr.
25 Joseph Butts LB Soph.
26 Tinerious Stallings DB Soph.
28 Parko Smith LB Soph.
29 Vincent Quilici DB Sr.
30 Jaewon Garrett DB Jr.
32 Grant Bullard LB Sr.
33 Tristan Smith DB Soph.
35 Kendall Wright LB Jr.
36 Josh Ellard TE Sr.
38 Jaylen Adams DB Soph.
40 Jonathan Cotton DL Soph.
41 Brian Rivera DB Soph.
43 Adbias Poroj LB Jr.
45 Alto Moore LB Jr.
47 Rohail Bhaidani DL Soph.
48 Treyvon Adams DL Jr.
50 Ian Williamson OL Sr.
52 Wyatt Bray OL Soph.
54 Charles Dupree OL Sr.
55 Jarvis Adams OL Jr.
56 Mason Worsham OL Soph.
58 Timothy Baltimore OL Sr.
59 Jamiel Williams OL Soph.
61 Andrew Smith OL Soph.
63 Hunter Sneed OL Jr.
64 Jackson Alewine OL Soph.
65 Will Byington OL Soph.
66 CJ Curtis OL Soph.
67 Jazz Williams OL Soph.
77 Cesar Parker OL Jr.
80 DJ Morell WR Soph.
82 Darnel Collins WR Fr.
84 Kamden Maddox WR Soph.
88 Yasser Vicente K Soph.
90 Gary Wright DL Soph.
91 Stephiylan Green DL Sr.
92 Tyson Brown DL Sr.
93 Quintavius Miller DL Sr.
94 Ny’Kyus Borders DL Sr.
95 Rishard Sullivan DL Jr.
96 Daethan Haselrig DL Soph.
97 Marquez Elston DL Fr.
98 Justin Terrell DL Jr.
99 Jamar Chatman DL Soph.
