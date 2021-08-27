A Rome man was drying recently processed synthetic marijuana as Rome Floyd Task Force agents raided his home on Shorter Avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Nathaniel Johnson was attempting to flush packages of synthetic marijuana and pills down the toilet as police entered the home Thursday morning.
In all, members of the multi-agency drug task force found three stolen firearms, at least one with the serial number scratched off, as well as over four grams of heroin, THC edibles, hydrocodone pills and synthetic marijuana.
“Lights were drying recently processed synthetic marijuana,” the arrest report filed at the jail stated.
There were also dogs housed in “inadequate conditions in an unsanitary and cruel manner,” the report stated.
Johnson, 29, was arrested at his home at 2531 Shorter Ave. Lot 88 and charged with numerous felonies including drug trafficking, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, animal cruelty, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to animals.
He remained in jail without bond on Friday morning.
Floyd man arrested on drug possession, DUI charges
A Floyd County man was arrested near the intersection of Old Dalton Road and Warren Road on DUI and drug possession charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Curtis Lee Mulkey, 30, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as well as misdemeanor drugs not in original container, DUI and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
He remained in jail on a probation hold without bond on Friday.
John Bailey, editor