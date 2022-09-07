Rome Floyd NAACP Branch 5230 is starting the three-month process of electing leaders for the upcoming year, starting with the selection of the Nominating Committee on Sept. 20.
"It will be by Zoom," said Branch President Sara Dahlice Malone, adding that all eligible members would be sent a link.
The branch follows bylaws set by the national organization, which call for 5 to 15 committee members to be chosen. All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date may be considered.
The Nominating Committee will spend about a month assessing potential candidates before presenting its report at the next gathering, set for Oct. 18, also by Zoom. Members also will be able to present nominations from the floor.
"For the purpose of being certified as an eligible candidate one must have been a bona fide member of the Branch by April 1st, as well as live and/or work in the jurisdiction of the Branch," the rules state in part.
After candidates are identified, the Election Supervisory Committee will be elected. They'll run the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee in November. The date and time will be set by the national organization and they'll use ElectionBuddy -- an online system used by the NAACP and more than 11,800 other organizations from professional societies to churches and schools.
Officers will be installed in January. In addition to the branch's many local initiatives, they'll be eligible to represent the region at the national convention planned for Boston in July.
The 2022 convention in Atlantic City was the first time in over two years that the national organization met in person, due to the covid pandemic. At that time, NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell confirmed in his address to the mass meeting the principles all members embrace.
"We must all be mindful of the fact that at its core, our work is to foster the creation of public policy that allows all of us to live equitably in thriving communities where no one is considered 'the other' and where opportunity is not subject to barriers created by fear, hatred, or someone's fear of a loss of some self-anointed dominance," Russell said.
The Rome/Floyd County branch was founded on Feb. 12, 1919, just 10 years to the day that the national organization was launched. Membership is $30 a year.