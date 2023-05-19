Community honors fallen law enforcement officers in 25th annual memorial service

In this 2021 photo, Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett salutes a member of the Multi-Agency Honor Guard after laying a white rose in remembrance of a fallen officer at the Peace Officers Memorial.

 File

This is National Police Week, and the public is invited to the 2023 Rome/Floyd County Peace Officers Memorial Service, which will take place this morning.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Complex Memorial Plaza and will feature bagpipes, a multi-agency honor guard, and a student from Rome High School, who will play Taps.

This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.

