Darlington head coach Tommy Atha (standing, second from left) and assistants (standing, from left) Kevin Hunt, Brent Bell and Patrick Collier pose for a photo with signees (seated, from left) Eli Thompson, Gus Gammage and Gatlin Hancock.
Rome head coach John Reid (center) poses with Patrick Cromer (left) and Tyson Brown who each signed on Wednesday to continue their football careers at the next level.
Rome head coach John Reid (center) poses with Patrick Cromer (left) and Tyson Brown who each signed on Wednesday to continue their football careers at the next level.
Darlington head coach Tommy Atha (standing, second from left) and assistants (standing, from left) Kevin Hunt, Brent Bell and Patrick Collier pose for a photo with signees (seated, from left) Eli Thompson, Gus Gammage and Gatlin Hancock.
National Signing Day brings excitement during the college football offseason as high school players from all over the country sign their letters of intent with the program of their choice, and several local seniors got to feel that excitement on Wednesday.
Ceremonies were held at both Darlington and Rome as each school had multiple players sign to continue their football and academic careers at the next level.
On Wednesday morning, three Darlington seniors were recognized as part of a special ceremony on campus in which they signed in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates. Eli Thompson signed a scholarship to play at Holy Cross, and Gus Gammage signed as a preferred walk-on with Georgia.
Darlington's Gatlin Hancock was also recognized during Wednesday's festivities after he inked his scholarship with Kennesaw State back in December during the early signing period.
Wednesday afternoon a pair of Rome Wolves made their college choices official as well at a ceremony at the Rome College and Career Academy. Tyson Brown signed a scholarship to play at Wingate while Patrick Cromer signed his papers to be a preferred walk-on at Oklahoma.
There are expected to be several more local players signing in the coming weeks following their recent commitments, including Model's Daniel Jolly and Joey Samples and Pepperell's Alex Rhoades and DJ Rogers.
For full signing stories and photos for Brown, Cromer, Gammage and Thompson, see page B2.