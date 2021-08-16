Rome City Commissioners may buy a security camera network with some of the more than $11 million expected in American Rescue Plan funds.
Consultants with Owen Security Solutions and City Manager Sammy Rich are looking initially at as many as seven cameras. They'd cover Broad Street from Sixth Avenue to the Etowah River, the Town Green and Banty Jones Park in East Rome.
“The sky is the limit on expansion,” Rich said. “We’re looking at where we might be able to deploy fiber (optic connectivity) and cameras at the same time.”
Owen Security representatives showed the board on Monday a system currently in use at Dahlonega. Cameras there basically cover the entire downtown area, which is much smaller than Rome’s.
Each unit has three video sensors, which provide 270-degree coverage and transmit real time images back to a monitoring station.
Data analytics can be tagged on each camera. For example, since the cameras are activated by motion, the city could ask that the system send out a notification if a large group of people starts to gather in an area.
Rich and Police Chief Denise Downer McKinney both said the system could have been invaluable this past Saturday night, when a large group of young people became embroiled in a rolling fight downtown. Six charges are currently pending and police are reviewing imagery from some of the city’s existing cameras to identify others involved.
The new cameras would cost between $1,500 and $2,000 each. The software price would depend on the extent of the analytics the city would want.
Commissioner Bonny Askew will lead further discussion of the system at a Public Safety Committee meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Also on Monday, Commissioners unanimously approved a new agreement with Rome City Schools to manage Barron Stadium, the Throws Center on Riverside Parkway and Legion Field behind the Coosa River levee, through June 30, 2023.
The school system will retain revenue from third-party renters, except for events sponsored by the city. It will also provide quarterly financial reports, which will include copies of all third-party contracts for use of the facility.
“We came to a good agreement,” said Mayor Craig McDaniel. “It’s all about the kids. We’re trying to build a good environment for them to come home to a good quality of life.”