Some of the top cross country teams and runners in the area converged at Georgia Highlands College on Saturday, and there were some great performances on display.
It was the Rome girls and boys teams as well as Model’s Simon Schabort and Coosa’s Sophia Cook who came away as the day’s big winners.
The Wolves and Lady Wolves swept the team titles thanks to strong running from top to bottom for each squad. The Rome boys finished with a team score of 35, and the Rome girls scored 36 to each win the races convincingly.
Leading the Rome boys was Tucker Wright and Jonah Campbell who crossed the finish line in second and third, respectively, with times of 16:43 and 17:00. Also finishing in the top five for the Wolves was John Glick who took fifth with a 17:32, and rounding out the team score was Bo Bushnell (seventh, 17:54) and Cai Sabino (18th, 18:49).
The Rome girls also had an individual runner-up finish as Lucia Loarca led her team by placing second with a time of 19:32. Teammate Emily Bartleson joined her in the top five in fifth with a 20:58, and Emma Lindenmayer (seventh, 21:39) and Elise Wooddell (ninth, 22:11) also finished in the top 10. Hillary Martinez completed the team score with a 13th-place finish and a time of 23:48.
The Armuchee boys and girls teams each finished second behind Rome with scores of 54 and 62. The Lady Indians were led by Marissa Kimple, who finished third with a 19:40, and Shelby Green, who finished fourth with a 19:42. Also scoring for the Armuchee girls were Sophie Thacker (11th, 22:44), Lilith Dew (19th, 25:55) and Chloe Hakala (25th, 27:36).
Leading the Armuchee boys was Trace Harris with a fourth-place effort and a time of 17:27. Sam Lindley also placed in the top 10 in eighth with a 17:58, and Matthew Campbell (12th, 18:19), Landon England (13th, 18:26) and Ben Owens (17th, 18:39) rounded out the team score.
Schabort led Model with his top individual finish and a time of 16:40 as the Devils were third as a team with a score of 71. Also factoring into the team score was Zach Mickler (sixth, 17:43), Liam Marshall (20th, 19:01), Owen Fincher (21st, 19:01) and Elijah Marshall (23rd, 19:09).
Cook’s top finish and time of 19:23 led the Coosa girls to a third-place team finish and score of 78. Meadow Rose finished 14th with a 24:13, Aayushi Patel finished 20th with a 26:05, Shelby Nutter finished 21st with a 26:20 and Claire Gilreath finished 22nd with a 26:24 to complete the team scoring.
The Model girls were fourth with 81 points, and their top runner was Jessie Schroeder with an eighth-place finish and time of 22:07. Also factoring into the team score was Sydney Sutton (12th, 22:44), Allie Calvert (17th, 25:25), Sydney Grace Gowens (18th, 25:46) and Railey Davis (26th, 27:38).
The Coosa boys finished sixth in the team standings with their top performance coming from Jesse Holcomb who finished 15th with an 18:31, and the Pepperell boys finished eighth in the team standings with their top performance coming from Christian Weatherby who finished 14th with an 18:31.
The Unity Christian girls team didn’t factor into the team scoring, but they had two top-10 individual finishes with those coming from Gabriela Creel who placed sixth with a 21:19 and Tiffany Creel who placed eighth with a 21:30. Andrea Creel also had a solid day for the Lady Lions with a 13th-place finish and a time of 22:15.
The teams will all be back in action on Saturday as Armuchee, Coosa, Model, Pepperell and Unity Christian all compete at the Darlington Cross Country Festival, Rome travels to the Scottsboro Invitational and Coosa runs in the Run to the River.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOFTBALL
Dade County 8, Pepperell 7: The Lady Dragons saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end on Monday, but they certainly didn’t go down without a fight at Region 7-AA leading Dade County.
Pepperell (13-6, 7-4 in Region 7-AA) trailed 8-4 going to the final inning and put together a clutch rally that gave them a chance, but they ultimately only got to within one run of the lead as the Lady Wolverines inched out a victory on their home field.
Ansley Farmer had a nice offensive day with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Riley Nelson added a multi-hit day and an RBI, Chloe Jones contributed a hit and two RBIs, Caroline Morgan had a double and an RBI and Jolie Splendore cracked a double and scored a run.
Rounding out the efforts from the Pepperell lineup were Morgan Willingham and Chloe Stroud who each had a hit and a run scored.
Morgan got the start in the circle and went 5 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out four. Jones came on in relief and gave up one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.
The Lady Dragons will wrap up their region schedule on Wednesday when they play at Gordon Central at 5 p.m.