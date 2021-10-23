Name: Tyrone Holland

Office sought: Rome City Commission

Occupation: Retired

NOTE: Tyrone Holland could not be reached last week.

What qualities do you bring to the City Commission? Why are you seeking a seat?

A 10 p.m. curfew is proposed to address the issue of young people wandering around aimlessly downtown. How would you like to see the problem handled?

The city got $11.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and not all has been allocated. Where should the one-time boost be directed?

In terms of annual general fund budgeting, what are your spending priorities?

Is there a special project or vision for the city you want to promote on the Commission over the next four years?

