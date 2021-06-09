The Rome Braves picked up two victories over the visiting Asheville Tourists in a doubleheader Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium.
GAME 1: ROME 8, ASHEVILLE 4
After a brief weather-related delay, play began Thursday with Rome already ahead 5-0 courtesy of three bases-loaded walks, an RBI single and fielding error the previous evening.
Asheville sliced into Rome’s advantage in the top of the sixth and eighth innings, bringing the contest to 6-4. However, defensive errors by the Tourists would culminate in the Braves tacking on two more runs to solidify the victory, snapping a five-game losing streak.
GAME 2: ROME 5, ASHEVILLE 3
The second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader featured a seven-inning nightcap. Asheville wasted no time in jumping on the scoreboard for three in the top of the first, but Rome rallied for five straight runs, capped off by Jesse Franklin’s fifth home run of the year.
Two RBI singles resulted in three quick runs, but Rome battled back in the bottom half of the first frame with two runs of its own. After one, Asheville led Rome 3-2.
The Tourists would clutch onto their lead until the bottom of the fourth inning. Riley Delgado hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Shean Michel to tie the game, then Garrett Saunders scored on a throwing error by Asheville catcher Alex Holderbach as Rome took its first lead of the night at 4-3.
Asheville and Rome continue their series through Sunday at State Mutual.