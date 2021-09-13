ROME– Earlier today Major League Baseball unveiled the Rome Braves 2022 schedule, with Rome holding its home opener on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 vs. the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
The R-Braves 2022 season will start on the road on Friday, April 8, 2022 for a three-game set vs. the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Rome will play 66 home games at State Mutual Stadium in 2022 and 132 total games, which is 12 more games than the 2021 season. The schedule that extends six months includes 11 home games in April, 8 games in May, 17 games in June, 12 games in July, 14 games in August, and four games in September.
Apart from Monday, July 4, 2022, the Braves will have every Monday off throughout the entire 2022 season. The 2022 season will include a four-day break from July 18-21. No game times for the season have been announced.
2022 theme nights and giveaways will be released in the coming months.
Game dates are subject to change, and the Rome Braves will continue to work with Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and state and local government on hosting a safe and responsible 2022 season.
