It’s late in the season and some teams have secured their postseason spots while others are still fighting to punch their tickets.
It will be a busy night around Rome and Floyd County with four local teams hosting games and two on the road, but each one of them has high stakes, including a matchup between top teams in Region 5-AAAAAA between Rome and Douglas County and a game that could decide which team moves on to the postseason and which one doesn’t as Armuchee hosts Gordon Lee.
Here’s a look at all of the matchups and what to expect:
Douglas County (7-1, 4-1) at Rome (6-2, 4-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Rome leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Rome won 16-17 at Douglas County on Nov. 13, 2020
Rome Key Players: Martel Hight (WR/DB, Jr.), DK Daniel (WR/DB, Soph.), Alto Moore (LB, Soph.)
Douglas County Key Players: LaTrelle Murrell (RB, Jr.), Zacheriah Keith (DL, Jr.), Mitchell Moultrie (DL/OL, Sr.
Outlook: xxxx
Prediction: Rome wins 33-18.
Gordon Lee (4-4, 1-2) at Armuchee (5-2, 1-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Gordon Lee leads 23-20-1
Last Meeting: Gordon Lee won 49-14 at home on Nov. 13, 2020
Armuchee Key Players: Austin Stacy (RB/DB, Sr.), Chandler Desanto (QB, Jr.), Ryland Steen (LB/RB, Soph.)
Gordon Lee Key Players: Nate Dunfee (RB/DB, Jr.), Penn Askew (LB/RB, Sr.), Chandler Brown (DL/OL, Sr.)
Outlook: xxxx
Prediction: Armuchee wins 30-24.
Pepperell (3-5, 2-2) at Chattooga (5-3, 4-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Pepperell leads 22-14
Last Meeting: Pepperell won 28-13 at home on Nov. 13, 2020
Pepperell Key Players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Jr.), Gage Owens (DB/WR, Jr.), Jon Shields (WR/DB, Sr.)
Chattooga Key Players: Nic Hester (QB/DB, Soph.), Lashaun Lester (RB/LB, Sr.), Zander Cook (DL/TE, Sr.)
Outlook: xxxx
Prediction: Chattooga wins 31-21.
Walker (1-7, 0-2) at Darlington (8-1, 3-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Darlington leads 7-0
Last Meeting: Darlington won 46-7 at Walker on Nov. 13, 2020
Darlington Key Players: Caleb Thompson (RB/DB, Sr.), Joel Lowenberg (LB/RB, Fr.), Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Jr.)
Walker Key Players: Jackson Kraal (RB/LB, Sr.), Harrison Mcclure (QB/DB, Sr.), James Simpson (DB/WR, Sr.)
Outlook: xxxx
Prediction: Darlington wins 41-10.
Fannin County (7-1, 4-0) at Coosa (1-7, 1-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: First Meeting
Coosa Key Players: DJ Hames (RB/DB, Jr.), Harley Brock (WR/DB, Jr.), Dalton Denton (RB/LB, Sr.)
Fannin County Key Players: Seth Reece (QB/DB, Sr.), Andrew Waldrep (LB/RB, Jr.), Cason Owensby (LB/RB, Sr.)
Outlook: xxxx
Prediction: Fannin County wins 40-10.
Unity Christian (6-2, 2-1) at Lanier Christian Academy (6-2, 1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Unity Christian Key Players: John Nance (QB/LB, Sr.), Bailey Mohler (LB/FB, Sr.), Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Soph.)
Lanier Christian Academy Key Players: Zeke Clanton (RB/DB, Fr.), Walker Anderson (QB/DB, Soph.), Ethen Garrad (LB/WR, Sr.)
Outlook: xxx
Prediction: Unity Christian wins, 45-42.