More than a half dozen members of the Rome Aerials saved their best performance for the biggest meet of the year over the weekend.
Members of the Rome Floyd Parks and Rec gymnastic teams at the Region Eight Gymnastics Championship at the LakePoint Champions Center.
Zoe Rahn, Evie Shropshire and Hannah Goodwin all finished in the top three in their events during the meet which featured athletes from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Goodwin, competing in the Gold division, was perhaps the biggest winner with a silver finish in Vault, a bronze on the Uneven Bars and was a bronze winner in the All Around category.
Shropshire, who participated in the Platinum division, got bronze in the Vault and Balance Beam. She tied for fifth in the All Around and was sixth on the Uneven Bars. Rahn, who competed in the Diamond division brought home silver on the Uneven Bars.
Hannah Slocum, Emery Jones, Rachel Tanner, Morgan Mitchell, Shropshire, Taylen Tant, Katelyn Cooper and Rahn all recorded their highest scores of the year on various events.
Slocum and Jones recorded season highs in the All Around, Tanner, who placed seventh on the Uneven Bars, scored season highs on the Balance Beam which was good for fourth place and a season high in All Around.
Mitchell, who competed in the Platinum division, had season highs on the Balance Beam — where she placed fifth — and All Around.
Tant had a season high in Floor Exercise good for sixth in the platinum competition, Cooper, who placed seventh on the Uneven Bars in the Diamond division, recorded a season best All Around score. Rahn actually had season highs in three events, All Around where she placed seventh, Uneven Bars and Balance Beam.
Rebecca Goodwin also placed sixth on Balance Beam in the Gold division.
The Rome Aerials work out at the gymnastics center in the former Marine Armory on Shorter Avenue.