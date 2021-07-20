A masonry contractor from Rossville will fill the unexpired term of a Walker County school board member who resigned last month.
Robert McNabb resigned from his District 2 seat on the Walker County Board of Education effective June 1; he declined to comment when the Messenger contacted him following the announcement about his reason for resigning.
The school board, during its July 13 planning session, approved appointing Carthell Rogers to fill McNabb's remaining term, which will expire Dec. 31, 2022. Superintendent Damon Raines recommended Rogers for the school board post.
Rogers has been active in Rossville's recreation and city park programs for years.
Board member Phyllis Hunter motioned to approve the superintendent's recommendation. Board member Dale Wilson seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.