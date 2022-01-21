Food City recently promoted Rodney Dillard to executive vice president of operations for the company’s Chattanooga operating division.
Dillard brings 37 years of industry experience to this key position.
“It has been a real pleasure to work with Rodney as part of our Food City team and watch his continued growth as a leader and see him continue to build a great group of future leaders from within his district,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We’re excited to have Rodney continue to lead our stores to exceed customer expectations within the greater Chattanooga area.”
Dillard began his grocery career in 1985 as a courtesy clerk for Red Food Stores. He also worked as a cashier, stocker, produce clerk, dairy/frozen food manager, assistant manager, store manager, produce supervisor, regional produce manager and most recently as district manager.
Red Food Stores was eventually acquired by BI-LO, and Dillard joined the Food City team as a district manager in 2015 when the company acquired 29 BI-LO supermarkets in Chattanooga and north Georgia. Dillard will be responsible for the oversite of the 31 stores comprising the company’s Chattanooga division.
Dillard is also an active member of the community and serves on the Bradley County School Board. He formerly served on several other boards, including Knoxville Urban League and two terms for the YMCA, three-time chairman of Bradley County Board of Education, as well as Lake Forest Middle School PTO president, Bradley County Superintendent PTO Advisory Committee, Bradley County Parent Advisory Committee, volunteer for the Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland, Tenn., and as a BI-LO School of Business instructor.
He is the recipient of a number of professional and civic awards, including three-time Customer Service Award for Top District, Outstanding Achiever for Sales and Earnings, Top Company USO Fundraiser, BI-LO Outstanding Achiever Award, two-time Store Manager of the Year award, YMCA Volunteer of the Year and Top United Way Fundraiser.
Dillard is a graduate of Bradley Central High School and completed numerous Cornell University and other industry training courses. He currently resides in Cleveland, Tenn., with his wife, Kim. They are the proud parents of three children: Tucker, Kaitlin and Olivia.
Dillard replaces Rick Bishop, who is assuming the role of executive vice president of operations for Food City’s Tri-City division. The Tri-City role was previously held by John Cecil, who recently announced his plans to retire after 42 years of service.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Va., K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 138 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama.