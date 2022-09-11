Rockmart Theatre welcomes “Elvis” and friends Saturday Contributed Sep 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Billy J. Brooks as “September Elvis” Contributed Julie Bell Smith (left) and Rex Garner will be part of Saturday’s performance at The Rockmart Theatre. Jim Carroll Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rockmart Theatre is presenting “September Elvis” this Saturday, Sept. 17, with several friends joining in for a spectacular night of music.Enjoy music from the early Sun Records catalog including Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and others played on authentic instruments and equipment.“September Elvis” featuring Billy J. Brooks with the Sun Records Revival Band and friendsRex Garner, David Harper, Clay Broome, Julie Bell Smith, with Wanda Brooks and Ken Suffridge.A reception will be held at the Rockmart Arts Center Gallery at 4 p.m. Saturday prior to the performance at 7 p.m. at the theatre, 116 East Elm St.Tickets are $10 and are available at the RCAC office, Rockmart City Complex or at the door. For more information, email rcac@rockmart-ga.gov or call 770-684-2707. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Aragon police chief suspended pending investigation, Rome PD investigating Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order House explosion in Cedartown neighborhood injures 2 Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back