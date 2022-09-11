The Rockmart Theatre is presenting “September Elvis” this Saturday, Sept. 17, with several friends joining in for a spectacular night of music.

Enjoy music from the early Sun Records catalog including Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and others played on authentic instruments and equipment.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In