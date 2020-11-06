The Rockmart Yellow Jackets controlled the line of scrimmage early and took a 31-0 lead late into the third quarter Friday night on the way to a 45-7 win at Adairsville.
Rockmart used several of its weapons on both offense and defense to take the Region 6-3A road victory and pick up its seventh win in a row. The Jackets sit atop the region standings and have the inside track to a fourth consecutive region title with LaFayette and Ringgold left on the schedule.
Javin Whatley returned as Rockmart’s starting quarterback after playing at running back for most of last week’s game against Murray County. The senior scored on a 2-yard run with 3:01 left in the first half to cap a 99-yard drive.
Whatley then hit Dennis Sims on a 32-yard touchdown pass on the Jackets’ first drive of the second half to put them up 24-0 after Jose Alegria’s kick on the extra point. Alegria was a perfect 6-of-6 on PATs and ended the first half with a 19-yard field goal after Dedric Gibson intercepted an Adairsville pass with just over two minutes left.
Rockmart (7-1, 6-0 6-3A) didn’t score in the first quarter, but Lanear McCrary kept the Adairsville defenders on their toes during the first half as Rockmart scored on three of its first four possessions.
The second half saw the Jackets’ Terrion Webb score on a 32-yard fumble recovery and Keyshaun McCullough spearhead a six-play, 73-yard drive capped off with a 33-yard touchdown run by the junior to put Rockmart up 38-7 with 5:53 to play.
Adairsville (5-3, 4-2) attempted a 50-yard field goal with less than a minute to play, but the low kick was blocked by Rockmart’s Sherman Davis and Sims managed to recover the loose ball and race nearly 80 yards down the field for the final score of the game.
Rockmart will host LaFayette next Friday, while Adairsville hosts North Murray.