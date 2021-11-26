A Rockmart man was arrested at a Walton Creek Way residence Thursday evening after he backed his truck into another vehicle that had passengers in it with the intention to cause harm, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Revis Salter, 55, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor hit and run after he left the property following the incident. There were people under the age of 18 in the other vehicle so he is also additionally charged with three felony counts of second degree cruelty to children.
Salter is also charged with misdemeanor improper backing and felony criminal damage to property.
He was held on an $11,200 bond Friday.
Traffic stop on Martha Berry Highway leads to drug-related arrest
After pulling a Rome man over for improper tail light requirements on Martha Berry Highway, Floyd County police officers found cocaine, over 28 grams of marijuana, digital scales and a firearm in the vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joel Thomas Aker Jr., 35, is charged with felony cocaine possession, felony marijuana possession, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of drug related objects and improper tail lights.
He was held without bond Friday morning.
Report: Inmate at Floyd County Jail made false report to jail officers
An inmate at the Floyd County Jail is charged with felony false statements and writings and misdemeanor false report of a crime.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jenny Pullum Clementi, 38, reported a sexual assault at the jail, which was later discovered to be false. She had originally been arrested on first degree criminal damage to property and aggravated stalking charges.
Clementi remained in jail Friday with no bond.
Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man was arrested at the Circle K on North Broad Street Thursday night after he violated a conditional bond by showing up to a woman's work drunk and cursing at her, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derek Eugene Blakely, 33, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and was held without bond Friday.
Lindale man charged with firearm possession by a convicted felon
A Lindale man was arrested at a Grove Avenue residence Thursday on felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor battery charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darius Rashad Gibbons, 32, was held without bond Friday.