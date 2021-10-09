101321_CCN_TylerFrady.jpg

Senior lineman Tyler Frady and the LFO Warriors will face North Murray at Tommy Cash Stadium this Friday night.

 Scott Herpst, file

The Rockmart Yellow Jackets stayed unbeaten in Region 6-AAA with a 56-0 road victory at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday night.

The Jackets (5-1, 4-0) led 42-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half.

Jakari Clark caught a 66-yard touchdown from J.D. Davis to open the scoring, which was later followed by a 6-yard TD run from JoJo Haynes.

Then in the second quarter, Keyshawn McCullough returned an interception for a score to make it 21-0. Brent Washington added a 20-yard TD run and Cam Ferguson ran one in from six yards out. Dennis Sims got into the act with a 65-yard punt return for a score to close out the first two quarters.

Davis added a 17-yard touchdown run in the third, while Trendon Jackson capped the scoring with a 3-yard run, also in the third quarter.

The Jackets (5-1 overall) are now 4-0 in the region. They will be on the road this week to take on Murray County.

LFO fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in region play. They were 14 of 26 in through the air for 98 yards, but the Jackets held the Warriors to minus-17 yards on 21 rushing attempts.

The Red-and-White will be back at home again this Friday night as North Murray comes to town for another region contest. The Mountaineers will be coming fresh off a 49-14 non-region victory over Southeast Whitfield.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you