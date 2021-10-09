The Rockmart Yellow Jackets stayed unbeaten in Region 6-AAA with a 56-0 road victory at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday night.
The Jackets (5-1, 4-0) led 42-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half.
Jakari Clark caught a 66-yard touchdown from J.D. Davis to open the scoring, which was later followed by a 6-yard TD run from JoJo Haynes.
Then in the second quarter, Keyshawn McCullough returned an interception for a score to make it 21-0. Brent Washington added a 20-yard TD run and Cam Ferguson ran one in from six yards out. Dennis Sims got into the act with a 65-yard punt return for a score to close out the first two quarters.
Davis added a 17-yard touchdown run in the third, while Trendon Jackson capped the scoring with a 3-yard run, also in the third quarter.
The Jackets (5-1 overall) are now 4-0 in the region. They will be on the road this week to take on Murray County.
LFO fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in region play. They were 14 of 26 in through the air for 98 yards, but the Jackets held the Warriors to minus-17 yards on 21 rushing attempts.
The Red-and-White will be back at home again this Friday night as North Murray comes to town for another region contest. The Mountaineers will be coming fresh off a 49-14 non-region victory over Southeast Whitfield.