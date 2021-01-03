It didn’t take too long after midnight on Jan. 1 for one Rockmart couple to get 2021 started off with a momentous occasion.
Peyton Smith and Donovan Simmons of Rockmart welcomed their son Granger Tate Simmons at 12:08 a.m. last Friday morning at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, mere minutes after the clock struck 12 to begin the new year.
Granger, who has a 3-year-old brother named Easton, weighed 7 lbs and 11.6 oz and measured 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Margaret Marion with Tori Cochran serving as delivery nurse. Delivery attendees were Hayden Cordell, Brandi Cash, Haley Lewis, Sydni Roe and Heather Tallent.
In addition to several photos with the attending staff, Granger was presented with a gift basket for being the hospital’s first baby of the new year.