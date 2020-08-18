A change in the schedule is not dampening the excitement of the Rockmart High School football and competition cheerleaders as they await the eventual start of both seasons.
Coaches Jean Marie Tibbitts and Brandy Henderson are working through safety protocols and other challenges to have the group of 19 girls prepared to both cheer on the Yellow Jackets on Friday nights and have a spotless routine ready when Georgia High School Association competitions begin in November.
The squad had to wait longer over the summer to begin conditioning and continue to have temperature readings and health questionnaires complete before each workout to check for any symptoms related to COVID-19.
Tibbitts said the decisions by the GHSA to postpone the start of the football season to Sept. 4 and the start of the competition cheerleading season to November have had an effect on the team, but they are staying upbeat.
“Of course at the beginning they were kind of down thinking maybe we might get to do it or we might not but right now we're extremely hopeful that we get to cheer on the football team and have a competition season,” Tibbitts said.
“They're really excited and very motivated considering everything that's gone on, so I think it's made them more thankful and appreciative to be here and doing what they're doing because of everything that's going on”
This year’s squad has five seniors who are looking forward to being able to support the football team from the sidelines and work together to try and claim a competition cheerleading state championship.
“I just like being on the field in general, because I've always liked football. I like cheering them on especially when I have players on the team who are my close friends,” said senior cheerleader Gracie Tan.
“I’m excited to be with my team one last year and try to win a state championship this year. We've been working hard and been through blood sweat and tears.”
Seniors Chloe Peace and Anna Claire Sides both said they look forward to the atmosphere of football games, especially when the fourth quarter comes around.
“My favorite part has to be the fourth quarter, when we're winning, and everybody is throwing up the number fours and it's just when everybody's the loudest. Especially if it's a good, on-the-edge-of-your-seat type of game and just really exciting,” Peace said.
“It’s just the atmosphere of it is very fun, watching the crowd stand up and cheer for everybody just to see the community come together and be there for each other is a good thing,” Sides said.
While the squad has overcome many things during the offseason, Tibbitts said she is interested in how the competition season will go since it will run from November to February instead of coinciding with football season.
“So that goes from us going from normally summertime through December hopefully with the football team to now almost starting a season when the football team ends a season,” Tibbitts said, adding that she has two girls who also play basketball, which normally happens November through February.