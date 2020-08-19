A journey of ups and downs that also brings about a sense of appreciation for friends and family will be brought to life by the Rockmart High School Marching Yellow Jacket Band this fall.
The group’s 2020 halftime show is called “Take Me Home” and includes selections from popular music that band director Andy Cox hopes audiences will want to hear, band members will have fun playing and the crowd will appreciate.
“We felt like this checked all those boxes,” Cox said, adding that the songs that make up the show will be familiar to a lot of people.
The show will consist of "I'm Coming Home" by Skylar Grey, "Home" by Phillip Phillips, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" by Ozzy Osbourne, "From Now On" from the movie "The Greatest Showman" and John Denver’s "Take Me Home, Country Roads."
“We are thankful for the support our community has shown us, and hopefully they will pick up on our appreciation for the community through the show,” Cox said.
Cox said he appreciates the leadership and dedication the seniors in this year’s band have shown throughout their time with the program, even after dealing with tragedy.
This year’s senior group is the largest Cox has had as he enters his third year as director with 37 total. Most of them were first taught band in sixth grade by David Snipes, who transitioned from Rockmart Middle School to the high school when the group became freshmen.
Unfortunately, Snipes died in May, 2018. Cox said the fact that they remained with the program is a testament to their character.
“These seniors have been through more than what most kids their age,” Cox said. “The amount of growing up they had to do in a short amount of time probably would have been much tougher on other kids, but they are a really strong group.”
That strength has been tested this year so far as Cox and his staff have worked to have practices and their annual band camp during a pandemic with the safety of the kids being the top priority while also wondering what would happen to football season and competitions.
“I think that was really the most stressful thing, the uncertainty of what lay ahead,” Cox said. “But the kids are so happy to be back in school and see their friends, it really overtakes the stress of how we are going to do things. My main goal is to keep the band program moving forward despite the circumstances and give them experiences they’ll be able to draw from.”
One aspect of every marching season is taking a show to marching competitions on Saturdays in the fall. Rockmart High School’s band is planning to host its 18th Annual Yellow Jacket Classic Marching Contest and Festival on Oct. 17.
Cox said they will do everything they can to make sure it happens, although he understands that there will likely be some competitions that will not be held.
“I’m just thankful to be able to have marching band for the kids,” Cox said. “This is a grounding force for a lot of kids, so I’m thankful to the school district for letting us have marching band this year. And we’ll keep working and practicing until they say we can’t.”