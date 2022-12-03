Rock Spring Resort celebrated the opening of its new event center on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a charity event benefiting Toys for Tots as the organization celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The event, from 7-11 p.m., featured performances by local bands Ben Van Winkle, John Sells and Payton Gauthier, and The Briars, followed by a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. Santa Claus was on hand to greet children, and the celebration also featured refreshments, prizes, and tours of Rock Spring Resort. Admission was open to anyone or any family who donated an unwrapped toy, and representatives from the Marines were on hand to collect donations.

