Rock Spring Resort celebrated the opening of its new event center on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a charity event benefiting Toys for Tots as the organization celebrates its 75th anniversary.
The event, from 7-11 p.m., featured performances by local bands Ben Van Winkle, John Sells and Payton Gauthier, and The Briars, followed by a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. Santa Claus was on hand to greet children, and the celebration also featured refreshments, prizes, and tours of Rock Spring Resort. Admission was open to anyone or any family who donated an unwrapped toy, and representatives from the Marines were on hand to collect donations.
“The community of Rock Spring has welcomed us with open arms since Rock Spring Resort opened our doors earlier this year,” said Jen Testa, co-owner of Rock Spring Resort. “So when we thought about what kind of event would be right to introduce our new event space, we wanted to find a way to give back. We’re grateful to partner with Toys for Tots to get presents into the hands of kids. And we can’t wait to share what we’re up to with the community.”
The celebration highlighted Rock Spring Resort’s new event space, a gymnasium-sized venue with fully-reconfigurable features for events from kids’ birthdays to corporate gatherings, girls’-nights-out or family reunions. Its large screens can serve business meetings or show favorite films, while guests also enjoy a kitchen, stage, two bars, and a giant indoor treehouse filled with video games for kids.
The event center is nestled amid Rock Spring Resort’s secluded ten acres, located at 40 Blessed Way in Rock Spring. The resort offers apartments for long-term tenants, as well as daily or weekly rentals for out-of-town guests. The property features a hot tub and sauna, a fire pit and stone gazebo, a kid-approved playground with a tree swing, a kid’s library in an outdoor treehouse, a fenced dog park, and over a mile of groomed walking trails. Members of the staff are fluent in ASL, German, and Spanish.
“We’re all about community here at Rock Spring Resort,” says Maggie Duckworth, guest experience director. “And that’s why we’re opening this event center, to give the community another place to connect and celebrate. We’re here to make memories together. And that’s exactly what we’ll be doing at this very special charity event.”