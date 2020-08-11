With 24 precincts, approximately three-quarters of the absentee ballots tallied and all early votes in, Dave Roberson has a strong lead with 6,798 votes to Tom Caldwell's 3,711 in the Floyd County sheriff's race.
Roberson's supporters celebrated their victory late Tuesday as incomplete results were in with approximately 500 absentee ballots left to be counted and an estimated 200 provisional ballots left to be counted, Floyd County elections chief Robert Brady said around 11:42 p.m.
Results posted to the Georgia Secretary of State's website show Marjorie Greene with a dominant lead for the 14th District Congressional post over Dr. John Cowan. The Associated Press and New York Times have already called the race for Greene.
The results have Greene pulling in 36,071 votes to Cowan's 25,984 as of 10:44 p.m. Floyd County is the only county partially reporting.
At this point Floyd County has 4,905 for Cowan and 3,581 votes for Greene.
Here are county by county breakdowns of final results:
Polk: Greene 2,293, Cowan 1,936.
Gordon: Greene 2,857 Cowan 2,604
Murray: Greene 4,632, Cowan 1,497
Dade: Greene 1,081, Cowan 703
Catoosa: Greene 4,218, Cowan 2,616
Haralson: Greene 3,540, Cowan 2,460
Paulding: Greene 7,805, Cowan 5,518
Walker: Greene 3,986, Cowan 2,728
Chattooga: Greene 1,575, Cowan 1,590
Pickens: Greene 1,067, Cowan 516
Whitfield: Greene 4,886, Cowan 3,058