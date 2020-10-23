Police conducting a road check outside Rolater Park in Cave Spring Thursday arrested a Rome woman on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Heather Leighann McLemore, 44, was charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and a felony probation violation after a K-9 unit alerted to a vehicle which resulted in a search and recovery of three bags of methamphetamine and numerous modafinil pills scattered about her purse.
McLemore was also charged with misdemeanors for having drugs not in an original container and possession of drug-related objects. She remained in jail Friday morning on a $10,100 bond.
Report: Floyd County man spit blood on police during struggle
A Floyd County man who was allegedly involved in a struggle with police during an incident at a home on Park Avenue in Lindale earlier this month faces a felony charge as a result of the incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Todd White, 33, of Lindale is charged accused of fighting with officers who were called to a domestic violence situation early on the morning on Oct. 2. A warrant alleges that White threw punches at officers and spit blood from self-inflicted injuries on the police.
White is charged with felony obstruction of officer. He also faces misdemeanors for simple assault, simple assault under the Family Violence statute, obstruction of officers and criminal trespass. He remained in jail Friday morning on a $7,900 bond.
Woman charged with resisting officers
A Rome woman who refused to show police a drivers license on Flannery Street Thursday evening faces a felony charge as a result.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jala Amir Henry, 21, was arrested Thursday on Flannery Street by Rome police and charged with felony obstruction of an officer after resisting officers efforts to place her in handcuffs after she failed to show identification.
Henry remained in jail Friday morning on a $1,300 bond.
Rome man charged with taking items from woman’s car engine
A Rome man accused of followed a woman to a location on Miami Drive Thursday faces a felony charge after police say he went under the hood of her vehicle and taking items that disabled the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Jacob Morgan, 35, was initially stopped by police for driving on a canceled vehicle registration.
Morgan is charged with felony entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft and misdemeanors for stalking and driving on a license. He remained in jail Friday morning on a $5,700 bond.
Doug Walker, associate editor