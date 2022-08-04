High School Football|Weekly Schedule RN-T High School Football Weekly Schedule 2022 Aug 4, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aug. 19Gordon Central at ArmucheeSoutheast Whitfield at CoosaDarlington vs. Olympia, Fla. (In Orlando, Fla.)Cherokee County, Ala. at ModelNorthwest Whitfield at PepperellCreekside at Rome (Corky Kell Classic)Young Americans Christian at Unity ChristianAug. 26Armuchee at Gordon LeeCoosa at WoodlandDarlington at SonoravillePepperell at ModelLithonia at RomeUnity Christian at Central ChristianSept. 2Coosa at Gordon CentralChristian Heritage at DarlingtonModel at WoodlandRome at CarrolltonGriffin Christian at Unity ChristianSept. 9Union County at ArmucheeWoodland at PepperellPebblebrook at RomeSept. 16Armuchee at Southeast WhitfieldTowns County at CoosaNorthwest Whitfield at DarlingtonModel at TrionPepperell at TempleUnity Christian at Hearts AcademySept. 23Armuchee at CoosaDarlington at Dade CountyMurray County at ModelPepperell at ChattoogaAllatoona at RomeDominion Christian at Unity ChristianSept. 30Chattooga at ArmucheeCoosa at DarlingtonModel at RockmartRome at WoodstockUnity Christian at Holy Ground BaptistOct. 7Armuchee at PepperellTrion at CoosaDarlington at ChattoogaFannin County at ModelSequoyah at RomeJohnson Ferry Christian at Unity ChristianOct. 14Coosa at Dade CountyPepperell at DarlingtonModel at Haralson CountyOct. 21Darlington at ArmucheeNorth Murray at ModelTrion at PepperellRome at River RidgeFideles Christian at Unity ChristianOct. 28Armuchee at TrionChattooga at CoosaModel at Gordon CentralPepperell at Dade CountyCreekview at RomeHorizon Christian at Unity ChristianNov. 4Dade County at ArmucheeCoosa at PepperellTrion at DarlingtonRome at EtowahUnity Christian at LaFayette Christian Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's Kidnapping of 12-year-old girl leads Alabama police to two decomposing bodies Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back