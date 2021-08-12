Packed with musical hits from the 50s and 60s, Rome Little Theatre opens its 2021-22 season with the smash Off-Broadway hit “The Marvelous Wonderettes” which runs Aug. 20-29 at the DeSoto Theatre.
The show takes audiences to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where they meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.
Learn about their lives and loves as the girls serenade audiences with classic ’50s hits. In Act II, “The Wonderettes” come together again to take the stage and perform at their ten year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.
The show features over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, including “Lollipop,” “Rescue Me,” and “Heat Wave.”
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane. The show runs Aug.20-29, Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays starting at 2:30 p.m. and is directed by Amanda Swendsen, produced by Jessica Stewart with musical direction by James Willis and choreography by Alexis Tyson.
COVID SAFETY POLICY
Social distancing of 3 feet (one empty seat between parties) is being applied to seating for “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” RLT reserve the right to further adjust capacity and seating arrangements as necessary. Per CDC guidelines, masks are strongly encouraged for all patrons and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status.
For tickets and additional information, visit romelittletheatre.com