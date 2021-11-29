While some students were taking advantage of a beautiful Saturday morning and sleeping in, Gordon County 4-H’ers, Sonoraville High School Interact Club, 4-H Kindness Club, Rota Kids Club, Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful and parent volunteers worked together to clean the river and boat ramps of the Oostanaula River, which provides Gordon County with drinking water and recreation.
This year’s annual Rivers Alive event had 36 students and 14 parent volunteers come out to support the cleanup gathering trash, plastic bottles and aluminum cans. The students were surprised to find four big truck tires, a chair, lots of construction materials, apple jelly and a life jacket were among the unusual items found.
There were fewer cigarette butts with only 54 pickup while last year’s total was over 200, which is great news to our fish because cigarette butts are a grave danger to them in our water ways, as fish may mistake the butts as food and ingest them which can cause cancer in the fish. Thoughts were that more people may be vaping now in our community, which is another concern.
The most common items found were plastic bottles, totaling 235, and 118 glass bottles.
Did you know that it takes a plastic bottle six hundred years to decompose and one million years for a glass bottle, while it only takes a few seconds to throw that same plastic or glass bottle in a recycle bin? So, do your part and put trash where it belongs!
Participating in this annual event gave our youth the opportunity to become productive members of Gordon County. Participants received a Rivers Alive T-shirt and a pizza lunch for their contribution to the event.
Today’s 4-H Club offers projects and activities of interest to every young person. For more information, contact the Gordon County Cooperative Extension Office at 706-629-8685. More information is also available at ugaextension.com/gordon.