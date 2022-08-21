Two long touchdown passes less than four minutes apart in the second quarter gave the Heritage Generals some breathing room and they went on to open the 2022 football season with a 31-17 win at rival Ringgold on Friday night.

A capacity crowd turned out at Don Patterson Field. Last year’s game had to be postponed due to COVID issues and was not able to be rescheduled, marking the first time since Heritage began its program in 2008 that the two rivals failed to meet.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In