Two long touchdown passes less than four minutes apart in the second quarter gave the Heritage Generals some breathing room and they went on to open the 2022 football season with a 31-17 win at rival Ringgold on Friday night.
A capacity crowd turned out at Don Patterson Field. Last year’s game had to be postponed due to COVID issues and was not able to be rescheduled, marking the first time since Heritage began its program in 2008 that the two rivals failed to meet.
The first 17 points of the game were scored following turnovers.
An interception by Trent Baldwin on an attempted screen pass thwarted Heritage’s first possession of the game and the Tigers went 31 yards in five plays before Peyton Williams crashed in from a yard out.
The Generals were forced to punt on their ensuing possession, but an athletic interception by Tanner Hall quickly got the ball back for the Heritage offense, who went 22 yards in five plays. Paxton McCrary waltzed into the end zone from a yard out to make it a 7-7 game with just 50 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Heritage caught another break just 40 seconds later as they recovered a fumble at the Ringgold 13. The Tigers got a third-down sack from Beau Boozer, however, and the Generals were forced to settle for a 37-yard Chipper Grayson field goal that gave them a three-point lead just 1:36 into the second quarter.
The first of the two big pass plays came shortly after the Heritage defense forced a Tiger punt. Quarterback Kaden Swope found Peyton Newman racing untouched down the sideline and hit him in stride for a 53-yard TD pass with 8:26 left before halftime.
A 30-yard run and a 17-yard run, both by Williams, along with a 15-yard Heritage penalty, moved the ball into the red zone on Ringgold’s next possession. However, the Generals defense stiffened and the Tigers would get a 29-yard Connor Niswonger kick that pulled them back to within seven points with 5:43 to play before intermission.
But just two plays later, Heritage’s quick-strike offense found some magic as Max Owens got behind the defense on his way to a 78-yd touchdown reception that made it 24-10. Owens came up big on defense late in the half with a fourth-down pick after Ringgold had driven the ball to the Generals’ 31.
“(Ringgold) has an aggressive defense and we knew if we were able to establish the run a little bit, we were going to have some of those shots,” Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter said. “But I didn’t think we would be as flawless as we were on the ones we took. Kaden made some great throws, the receivers ran some great routes and Coach (Jonathan) Eaves called a great game.
“Ringgold’s a good football team. (Defensive Coordinator) Houston (White) does a great job calling the defense and they force you into some really hard stuff. Luckily, though we were able to make some plays.”
The Tigers came out after halftime and put on their most impressive drive of the game. The 13-play march took 5:25 off the clock and covered 86 yards, while aided by 15 yards’ worth of Heritage penalties. Quarterback Garrett Edgar found Ross Norman on a 5-yard TD toss and Niswonger’s PAT cut the Heritage lead down to 24-17 just past the midway point of the third quarter.
But just when it looked as if Ringgold had taken the momentum, Heritage got it right back by answering with a clutch 80-yard drive. It took nine plays and over 4:30 and was highlighted by a 39-yard Swope-to Tyler Cheatwood pass. McCrary capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run with two minutes left in the third.
Ringgold once again began driving down the field, going from their own 20 all the way down to the Heritage 30-yard line in 15 plays. However, the Tigers came up a yard short on a fourth-and-seven play from the 30, ending their drive and their last real scoring opportunity of the game with 7:43 remaining.
Swope was just 4 of 7 in the air with one interception, but piled up 175 yards and gained another 51 on the ground on 12 carries. McCrary rushed 23 times for 90 yards as the Generals finished with 141 yards on 35 carries.
“We knew it was going to be kind of a grind-it-out game,” Slaughter added. “The game plan coming in was to run the ball and hopefully get a couple of shots on them and it worked out. When you got kids like Kaden and Paxton back there, it’s tough to stop both of them.”
Williams ran the ball 22 times for 169 yards, though he left the game after a short third-down run early in the fourth and never returned. Freshman Haddon Fries chipped in with 57 yards on 15 carries as the Tigers ended the night with 232 yards on the ground.
Edgar was 7 of 15 in the air with two interceptions and finished with 40 yards to three different receivers. Norman led Ringgold with four catches for 23 yards.
The Generals have now won three in a row in the rivalry game and four of the last five. Prior to Heritage’s first win over Ringgold in 2017, the Tigers had won the first nine meetings.
Heritage (1-0) will make a trip across state lines into Tennessee this Friday to take on a very good East Hamilton team in their first-ever meeting with the Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Ringgold (0-1) will get a week off to recover before a game at Northwest Whitfield on Sept. 2.