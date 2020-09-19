The Ringgold Lady Tigers outhit visiting Rockmart last Monday, 11-9, but the Lady Jackets were able to pull out a 4-2 road victory.
Ringgold stranded a pair of baserunners in the bottom of the fifth inning of the region contest. They got the leadoff batter on with a single in the seventh, but Baileigh Pitts was left on base as the game ended.
Pitts and Jade Gainer had two hits each for Ringgold. Riley Nayadley had three hits and scored once. Addi Broome had a double and scored one run. Autumn Green delivered an RBI-single. Amber Gainer had a double and Taylor Layne also had a single.
Alyissa Sue took the loss in the circle. She gave up four earned runs in seven innings with three walks and three strikeouts.
LFO 3, Ringgold 2
After beating the Lady Warriors by a run at home back on Aug. 24, LFO turned the tables on the Lady Tigers last Tuesday with a one-run victory in Fort Oglethorpe.
Trailing 1-0 early, Ringgold tied things up in the fifth and took the lead in the sixth as Nayadley ripped a double and was sacrificed to third by Jade Gainer before scoring on an error.
However, a single, a sacrifice bunt and another single by LFO in the bottom of the ininng would tie the score once again and a pair of errors would doom the Lady Tigers in the bottom of the seventh as the home team was able to push home the winning run.
Broome also had a double for Ringgold, while Sue, Amber Gainer and Caroline Hemphill all had singles. Layne allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks in 6.1 innings in the circle.
Ringgold 5, LaFayette 2
The Ringgold Lady Tigers used three big hits in three separate innings to snap a two-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over visiting LaFayette.
Nayadley got Ringgold on the board with an RBI-triple in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Tigers would score three times in the bottom of the second, two on a two-out single by Pitts, while Jade Gainer would belt a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Gainer would also add a double as part of a 2 for 3 evening, while Amber Gainer went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Maddy Bacon had a hit, scored once and drove in one run in the Region 6-AAA victory.
Sue pitched the first four innings to pick up the victory. She allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks and finished with two strikeouts. Layne pitched the final three innings. She allowed one earned run on three hits.
The Lady Tigers went 3-1 at the SCORE International Invitational at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, Tenn. over the weekend, losing to Calhoun (5-1) and Gordon Lee (5-4), but knocking off Hebron Christian (6-5), St. Pius X (14-1) and Tattnall Square Academy (12-8). Ringgold sits at 12-8 overall entering the week.
Full coverage of the tournament games can be found on our website (northwestgeorgianews.com).