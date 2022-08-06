Last Year: 18-15 overall, 5-3 in Region 6-AAA, First Round of AAA Playoffs
The Lady Tigers are on a streak that no other girls’ athletic team at Ringgold High can currently match as they have reached the state volleyball tournament 18 times in a row. In fact, none of the players on this year’s roster were even born the last time the Blue-and-White failed to make the state field (2003). However, with a newly-expanded region that now includes perennial playoff programs in Bremen, Gordon Lee and Ridgeland, Ringgold will have to work hard to keep that lofty streak intact. The Lady Tigers have plenty of experience returning from last year, but will need some contributions from a few new faces at a few new spots, including young players at outside hitter and possibly at the libero spot.
What is the strength of this year’s team or what do you think it will be by the time we get toward the playoffs?
Boren: “One of the strengths of this year’s team is definitely the camaraderie. They are a great group and get along on and off the court.”
What is the key (or keys) to the season for your team?
Boren: “We will have a few players in new positions, so working together is definitely a key. Some other keys for our season are to work hard, but have fun.”
How do you see the region shaping up with the changes from realignment?
Boren: “Our new region will be very tough in volleyball. There are many great teams, but we are excited about the competition. Our goal is the same as it is every year and that is to make it to state.”
Complete this sentence: “We will contend for a spot in the state playoffs this season if we...”
Boren: “...work hard, work together, have fun and stay committed.”