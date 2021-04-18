The Ringgold Tigers, who climbed to No. 3 in the Class AAA state rankings earlier last Tuesday, scored eight runs in the top of the fourth inning later that night to bowl over Adairsville, 10-0, in Bartow County.
The big inning included a two-run single by Mason Parker. Ross Norman also knocked in a pair of runs with a pair of hits and McCain Mangum went 2 for 3 with a double and scored twice. Colin Mountjoy, Kenyon Ransom and Eli Norris had one RBI apiece.
Ransom earned another victory on the hill as he allowed just one hit in four innings of work. He struck out five batters and gave up just one walk. Norris pitched an inning out of the bullpen and struck out two batters.
Ringgold 6, Adairsville 1
Austin McMahan had a pair of doubles, scored twice and drove in a run in the victory, while Ranson, Norman, Norris and Sam Mills each had one hit and one RBI.
Mountjoy pitched the first three innings to get the victory. He scattered three hits and did not allow a run, walking one batter and finishing with one strikeout. Robbie Bates also pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Parker pitched the seventh, surrendering one hit, but recording all three outs via strikes.
Ringgold closed out the week with an 11-1 pasting of North Murray at Bill Womack Field as they improved to 20-6 overall and 13-0 in Region 6-AAA. Individual statistics from that game were not available as of press time.
The Tigers will play at North Murray on Tuesday before a home-and-home with county foe LFO to end the regular season.