The Ringgold Lady Tigers traveled south to Model last Tuesday and scored a tri-match sweep, downing both the Lady Devils and the Woodland (Cartersville) Lady Wildcats.
Ringgold got by Model, 26-24, 25-18, before defeating Woodland, 25-16, 25-23.
Melanie Severns had 14 kills, 12 digs and five blocks on the evening. Abby Roach finished with 12 kills, nine digs and a pair of aces. Cady Helton had 12 digs, seven aces and five kills, while Allison Wolfe-Driver dished out 29 assists to go with 10 digs, three aces and a kill.
Destiny Cavin added four kills, five digs and one block. Makenna Mercer had three aces and one block, and Gracie Milford picked up a kill. Both Mercer and Milford had 13 digs apiece.
However, the Lady Tigers’ week ended on a sour note with two home losses, albeit to a pair of state-ranked teams in Class AAA LaFayette (No. 3) and Class AAAA Ridgeland (No. 6).
LaFayette defeated the Lady Tigers, 25-21, 25-13, while Ridgeland handed the home team a 25-22, 25-14 setback.
Wolfe-Driver recorded six kills and two digs on the evening. Roach had three kills, three digs and one block. Helton picked up three kills and 10 digs. Severns finished with three kills and two blocks, while Alayna Custer had 13 assists, 10 digs and a pair of aces.
Meredith Fowler collected eight digs and one assist. Cavin had three digs to go with an ace, a kill and a block. Mercer served up three aces and added 11 digs, one kill and one assist, while Milford had six digs and an ace.
Ringgold (15-17) will be the No. 4 seed for the area tournament, which gets underway this Thursday. They will host No. 5 seed Murray County at 5:30 p.m.
LaFayette will host the remainder of the tournament on Saturday. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 12 noon with the best-of-five championship match scheduled for 1 p.m. Matches in the third and fourth-place bracket will start at 10 a.m. and be held at LaFayette Middle School.