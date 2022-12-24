The Ringgold Tigers were the big winners at Panther Gymnasium last Tuesday night as they defeated Chattooga and host Ridgeland during a tri-match.
RINGGOLD 60, CHATTOOGA 21
The Tigers rolled to the victory over the Indians behind pins from Nolan Rohrer (120 pounds), Liam Gray (138), Tristan Busch (144), Brayden Raby (150), Brent Lee Raby (195), Daniel Lopez (215) and Travis Talley (HWT). Pierce Pennington (126), Hudson Moss (132) and Jaxon Delgado (157) also scored wins by forfeit.
RINGGOLD 43, RIDGELAND 33
The Region 6-3A rivals battled down to the last couple of matches before the Tigers were able to pull out the victory.
Talley (HWT) opened with a pin to get Ringgold on the board first, but Ridgeland got a forfeit by Branson Dean (106) and a pin by Hunter Barber (113) to jump in front by six points.
Ringgold took the next three victories, two on pins by Rohrer (120) and Pennington (126), while Moss (132) earned a major decision. The two teams would split the next four matches. Evan Doyal (138) won by decision for the Panthers and William Tredy (150) earned a pin, while Ringgold got a pin by Busch (144) and a minor decision by Delgado (157) to go up by nine points.
Ridgeland retook the lead, 33-31, after forfeit victories by Elijah Rhodes (165) and Keelan Smith (175). However, Raby (195) earned a pin for the Tigers and Lopez (215) picked up a final forfeit to close it out.
Results from the Ridgeland-Chattooga had not been reported as of press time.
The Tigers were set to wrestle at the Rockmart Invitational on Wednesday of this week before participating in the Murray County Duals on Thursday.
HERITAGE GOES 1-1 IN CHATTANOOGA
Missing six starters, the Generals traveled to Signal Mountain this past Wednesday for a tri-meet and lost 56-23 to the host Eagles, who are ranked No. 1 in Tennessee in their classification. However, the Navy-and-Red didn’t leave empty-handed as they defeated Whitwell, 60-15, to improve to 18-4 in dual matches this season.
Victor Johnson (145), Tate Thomas (113) and Evan Wingrove (182) each went 2-0, while Thomas and Wingrove both recorded a pin. Kaden Taylor (106), Calvin Tribble (120), Landon Albright (132), Ricardo Rodriguez (152) and D.J. Smith (220) all went 1-1 on the night, while Tyler Ward (126), Jaden Walker (138) and Dax Akers (170) each went 0-2.
In junior varsity matches, Jack Pierce picked up a win, while Wil Love, Will Smith, Landon Hoover and Kayden Crisman also wrestled for Heritage.
The Generals will take part in a tri-match at Dalton High on Jan. 2.
SEVEN PLACE AT ARMUCHEE
A total of seven wrestlers from Walker County placed at the Garvin Edwards Hall of Fame Invitational at Armuchee High School this past Thursday.
Three of those placers came from Gordon Lee. Layne Vaughn went 5-1 at 157 pounds to earn third place, while Gabe Lowe (HWT) made the semifinals before eventually earning third. He went 4-1 on the day. Landon Brown (126) also made the championship semis, but would eventually finish sixth.
The highest finisher for LaFayette was Levi Ledford (157), who pinned his way into the finals before dropping a 7-4 decision to Cass freshman Mason Thompkins. Aiden Carol (132) and Ashton Fox (150) each finished sixth for the Ramblers.
The only medalist for Ridgeland was Hunter Barber (113), who made the championship semifinals before eventually placing fourth in his weight class.
Gordon Lee finished 13th overall with 82 points in the tournament, which attracted 24 teams from three states. LaFayette (74) ended up in 16th place while Ridgeland (48) was 22nd overall.