The Ringgold Tigers went 2-0 in a home tri-match on Thursday, getting past Armuchee and Ridgeland, while the Panthers also scored a win over the Indians of Floyd County.
Ringgold 48, A rmuchee 34
Starting at 106 pounds, the Indians would pull in front, 28-24, after the 160-pound bout. However, the Tigers would win four of the last five matches, three by forfeit, to pick up the win.
Hudson Moss (120), Eric Jeffery (126) and Jordan Garnica (170) all came up with pins for Ringgold, while Gage Keener (113), Brayden Raby (138), Alijah Bradberry (195), Brentlee Raby (220) and Scott Clinton (285) all won by forfeit.
Armuchee got pins at 152 and 160, a major decision at 106 and forfeits at 132, 145 and 182.
Ridgeland 42, Armuchee 24
Picking up wins for the Panthers in the night’s second match was Aiden Barber, Evan Doyal, Camden Bain, Joash Williams, Aiden Raymer, Elijah O’Shields and Tommy Lamb.
Ringgold 45, Ridgeland 27
A close match in the night’s finale saw the two teams tied at 24 with five bouts remaining before the Tigers were able to take the lead for good.
Pins by Moss (120) and Jeffery (126) were countered by a forfeit win for Bain (132) and a pin by Williams (138). Following a double forfeit at 145, Landon Eaker (152) scored a pin for Ringgold and Raymer (160) had a pin for Ridgeland, while forfeit wins by Garnica (170) and O’Shields (182) knotted things up.
However, the Tigers got forfeit victories by Bradberry (195) and Raby (220) to go in front by 12. Lamb earned a 3-0 decision to trim the Tigers’ lead to nine, but Zane Rohrer’s 7-1 decision at 106 and a forfeit win by Keener (113) would finish out the night.
Tigers place fifth in Varnell
Ringgold went 5-3 at the Coahulla Creek Duals over the weekend, placing fifth in the 12-team field.
The Tigers lost matches to Boyd-Buchanan (55-24), Rockmart (71-9) and Dalton (60-18), but were victorious against Calhoun (39-33), Blessed Trinity (36-33), North Cobb (42-33), Murray County (48-36) and the Adairsville ‘B’ team (48-34).
Individually, Zane Rohrer had seven victories, five by forfeit, one by pin and one on a minor decision. Keener had six wins, four by forfeit and two by pin. Moss had three forfeits, two pins and one major decision to account for his six victories, while Clinton also won six times on the strength of three forfeits and three pins.
Eaker had three forfeits and a pair of pins. Jeffery had three pins and a forfeit. Bradberry had two forfeit victories and one minor decision. Brayden Raby won three matches by forfeit. Nolan Rohrer had two victories by forfeit. Brentlee Raby and each won one match via forfeit and Jacob Garnica picked up one victory by pinfall.
Heritage had also been scheduled to wrestle at the tournament, but was forced to drop out earlier in the week due to COVID concerns.
Northwest Whitfield was the tournament champion
The Tigers, Panthers and Generals are among those slated to participate in the annual Murray County Invitational on Jan. 2.