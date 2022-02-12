The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers both began play in the Region 6-AAA tournament at LaFayette High School last week, but both squads went into their respective tournaments coming off road losses.
The Blue-and-White traveled to Gordon County this past Friday and were swept by Sonoraville in the final games of the regular season.
SONORAVILLE GIRLS 47, RINGGOLD 40
The Lady Tigers dropped to 7-17 overall and 11-5 in region play with the loss. Rachel Lopez had 15 points, four steals and four assists for Ringgold, while Baileigh Pitts added 14 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists.
Addi Broome scored seven points, grabbed four rebounds and collected two steals. Allie Massengale had two points, two steals and two assists with Taylor Layne adding two points, three rebounds and three steals.
SONORAVILLE BOYS 79, RINGGOLD 61
The Phoenix heated up quickly in The Furnace in the nightcap as they hit six 3-pointers in the opening quarter on their way to a region win.
Those six shots helped give the home team a 27-10 lead after the opening quarter. The Tigers (6-18, 2-14) closed the gap down to 10 points by halftime, only to see Sonoraville add to it at the end of each of the next two quarters.
Brevin Massengale led three Tigers in double figures with 16 points. Caden Dodson added 12 and Luke Rominger scored 10.
The rest of the scoring included seven points from Cooper Sexton, five by Jayden Williams, four from Alex Otting, three by O’Reilly Matthews and two each from Gage Long and Jordan Wideman.