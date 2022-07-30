Riley Heard, one of five seniors on this year’s Lady Tiger squad was a Region 6-AAA first team selection and a second team All-State pick by the GACA in 2021 after batting .400 in 27 games with five doubles and two triples. She stole eight bases, scored 24 runs and drove in 14 more.
Last Year: 20-10 overall, 12-4 in Region 6-AAA, Class AAA second round
The past four seasons have seen the Ringgold Lady Tigers enjoy their most dominant run since the inception of their fastpitch program. A wealth of talented players, including nine eventual college signees, advanced to at least the second round of the state tournament twice, captured a region title in 2019 and claimed back-to-back state crowns in 2019 and 2020. Now it’s time for another group of Lady Tigers, some of whom have been waiting in the wings, to show what they can do and leave their mark on the program. Defending region champ Sonoraville and perennial stalwart Rockmart are gone, but have been replaced by the likes of Ridgeland, Bremen and state power Gordon Lee, making for an interesting mix.
What is the strength of this year’s team or what do you think it will be by the time we get toward the playoffs?
Hackett: “New pitching with multiple options. We still have power spread throughout the lineup with a little speed, but defense is always key. We have to keep the defense solid.”
What is the key (or keys) to the season for your team?
Hackett: “To learn how to lead. We’ve lost a lot of leaders in the past few seasons. We need good leaders that lead the right way.”
How do you see the region shaping up with the changes from realignment?
Hackett: “The region should be very interesting and very up in the air.”
Complete the sentence: “We will contend for a spot in the state playoffs this season if we...”
Hackett: “Find good leaders who can bring us together as a team.”
Seniors: Katy Thompson (P), Maddy Bacon (P/OF), Riley Heard (2B), Aubrey Lakin (P), Hannah Scott (3B/UTL)
Other Key Returning Players: Zoey DeFoor (Jr., SS), Riley Burdette (Jr., 1B), Maddy Lee (Jr., C/3B), Emma Stevenson (So., OF)
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.