Riley Heard, one of five seniors on this year’s Lady Tiger squad was a Region 6-AAA first team selection and a second team All-State pick by the GACA in 2021 after batting .400 in 27 games with five doubles and two triples. She stole eight bases, scored 24 runs and drove in 14 more.

 Courtney Couey, Ringgold Tiger Shots

RINGGOLD

LADY TIGERSHead Coach: Daniel Hackett

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

