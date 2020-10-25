Some fourth-seeded teams come in the state playoffs just happy to have made the field, but that isn’t the case for the Ringgold Lady Tigers, arguably the best No. 4 seed in the entire 2020 Class AAA state tournament field.
The Blue-and-White served notice last week that, No. 4 seed or not, they do not intend to give up their state title reign without a fight as they swept past both Region 7 champion Gilmer and Region 8’s Hart County on the road.
Ringgold 6, Gilmer 3
The Lady Tigers got seven solid innings in the circle from Alyissa Sue as they doubled up the Lady Bobcats in the opening game of the best-of-three series early last week. Sue scattered eight hits and gave up just two earned runs. She struck out seven batters and did not issue a single walk.
Riley Nayadley got things going for the Lady Tigers with a solo homer in the top of the first inning and Baileigh Pitts delivered an RBI-double in the second.
The homerun derby would continue in the fifth as Amber Gainer led off the inning with a solo shot to increase Ringgold’s lead to 4-2. Moments later, after a Nayadley single, Jade Gainer belted a two-run shot to add to the lead even more.
Nayadley and Jade Gainer finished with two hits and two runs scored apiece, while Caroline Hemphill chipped in with a single in the victory.
Ringgold 9, Gilmer 1
The Lady Tigers, playing as the home team in the nightcap, pounded out 13 hits, including a 3 for 3 performance from Jade Gainer, as they capped the sweep.
Down a run early, Ringgold took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI-single by Taylor Layne and a sacrifice bunt by Addi Broome. One inning later, Amber Gainer would deliver a two-out triple before scoring on a single by Nayadley. Following a Gilmer error, Nayadley would trot home on an RBI-single by Jade Gainer.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, the first three batters successfully reached base before the Lady Bobcats were able to get the first out on a force at home. Undaunted, Pitts delivered a two-run single and, one batter later and with two runners in scoring position, Amber Gainer sent a pitch to right field and motored all the way around for a walk-off, inside the park, three-run homer to end the game and the series.
Layne and Pitts had two hits each, while Broome and Autumn Green each came through with singles. Layne pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on five hits and two walks. She finished with four strikeouts.
Ringgold 9, Hart County 5
In Game 1 of their second-round series on Friday, Ringgold broke open a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Zoey DeFoor had a two-run single in the inning. Jade Gainer drew a walk with the bases loaded and Hemphill plated a run with a groundout to second base.
Hart County would score twice in the bottom of the sixth to slice Ringgold’s lead to 6-5, but the Lady Tigers would respond with a three-spot in the top of the seventh.
Hemphill led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Layne before scoring on a single by Broome. Broome came all the way around to score on a triple by Green and, two batters later, Pitts delivered an RBI-single to bring in Green with the final run of the game.
Green finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while eight other Ringgold players had one hit. Sue gave up 10 hits and two walks in seven innings, but allowed just four earned runs and finished with five strikeouts.
Ringgold 13, Hart County 1
The Lady Tigers were nursing a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning of Game 2 when they stunned the host team with a nine-run frame.
Thirteen batters came to the plate in the inning and 11 straight hitters reached base at one point. Ringgold had eight hits in the third, including six run-scoring singles. The Lady Tigers also scored on a Hart County error and another run came in after a Ringgold player was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Pitts had three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs, while Jade Gainer, Amber Gainer, Broome and DeFoor had two hits each. Jade Gainer and Hemphill had two RBIs apiece, while Broome, Green, DeFoor, Nayadley and Ava Raby were all credited with one RBI apiece.
Layne gave up just five hits and one walk in four innings of work to get the win. The run she allowed was earned.
Ringgold (21-9) was scheduled to travel to Blackshear this week for a third-round series against No. 1-ranked Pierce County with the winner moving on to Columbus this weekend.