Ideally, football teams like to use non-region games to work out any kinks so they can be firing on all cylinders once region play begins.
If Friday night was any indication, all of Ringgold’s cylinders are good to go.
The Tigers thrilled the home stands at Don Patterson Field by controlling all three phases of the game in a 44-0 victory over Ridgeland.
Defensively, the Tigers gave up just 57 yards on the rushing and 21 in the air, while coming up two interceptions — one by Bryson Bethune and the other by Ty Gilbert — in the first shutout for a Ringgold defense since 2018.
“Our defense played lights-out,” head coach Robert Akins said. “(Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Houston) White and those defensive coaches have got them really playing well together as a team. There’s great communication and when you have that, you can have a great defense.
“We’ve gotten great effort the last two weeks, we’ve got great attitudes and we’re aggressive and that’s the way we play. Tonight was no exception. Those defensive kids take a lot of pride and I’m proud of them.”
On offense, Ringgold enjoyed a balanced night. They rushed 31 times for 244 yards, including an 11-carry, 166-yard, two-touchdown effort from Kori Dumas, while the passing game collected 197 yards. Mason Parker was 14 of 20 for 148 yards and three scores, and freshman Garrett Edgar was 2 of 3 in the fourth quarter for 49 yards.
Parker added 34 yards rushing on nine carries. Malachi Hill had four catches for 59 yards and a score, and Peyton Williams hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and added a third TD on the ground.
Then on special teams, Landon Eaker made 5 of 6 extra points, booted a 21-yard field goal and had two kickoffs for touchbacks, while Jacob Garnica had several good punt returns to set up the offense in excellent field position.
“When you can put offense and defense together, along with our kicking game, which I thought was exceptional tonight, this may be one of the more complete games we’ve played since I’ve been here, or at least since that 2013 (state semifinal) team,” Akins added.
Williams hauled in his first TD of the day on a 5-yard pass from Parker with 1:51 play in the opening quarter and he would add to the lead with a 14-yard TD reception at the 10:28 mark of the second quarter.
A 30-yard run by Parker on Ringgold’s next drive would jump-start another quick march and Williams would find the endzone again, breaking free of a waist tackle around the 10-yard line before completing the 13-yard run that boosted the score to 20-0 with 6:15 left before halftime.
Bethune’s interception would come just three plays later and the Tigers would cash in with a 10-play drive. Kyle White made a nice 13-yard catch on a third-and-12 play to move the chains and Eaker split the uprights with a field goal that made it 23-0 at halftime.
The Tigers scored on their opening possession on the second half. Parker was 3 of 4 for 60 yards on the drive, the last 28 coming on a beautifully thrown pass to Hill, who beat his defender and ran under the high-arching pass to complete the scoring strike.
Dumas recorded the first of his two touchdowns on a 22-yard run straight up the middle with 2:23 left in the third and then, following a Ridgeland punt, the senior found a seam and raced 44 yards on the second play of the ensuing drive to end the scoring for the night.
Edgar would lead the Tigers on another solid possession with the clock running in the fourth. He connected with Jacob Garnica on a big 41-yard pass to move the ball to the Ridgeland 30-yard line, but Ringgold would ultimately elect to take a knee deep in Panther territory to end the game.
Ashton Turner led Ridgeland with 41 yards rushing on six carries, including a nice 27-yard run in the second half. Chase Watkins was second on the team with 16 yards on eight carries, while quarterback Judd Anderson was 6 of 16 through the air.
Philip Mason had two tackles for loss, including a sack, for the Ridgeland defense, while Cade Dunn had one tackle for loss.
Ringgold (2-0) will head to Chatsworth this Friday night for the Region 6-AAA opener at North Murray (1-0) in a highly-anticipated matchup, while Ridgeland (1-2) will return home to face Class AAAAA Calhoun (1-1) in another non-region contest.