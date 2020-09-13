The Heritage Generals held off a fourth-quarter charge by Ringgold to post a 28-21 win in their annual grudge match at Don Patterson Field on Friday night.
Heritage had more than triple the yardage of Ringgold in the opening half, but only held a seven-point lead at halftime.
Cade Kiniry caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Nick Hanson to open the scoring for the Generals with 1:05 left in the opening stanza and Ryan Heet capped an 89-yard drive as he caught a 27-yard strike from Hanson with just 33 seconds left before intermission.
Ringgold’s only score in the first half came on the defensive side of the ball as Kori Dumas corralled a deflected pass and returned it 43 yards for a pick-six with 6:57 left in the second quarter that briefly tied the game at 7-7.
The Generals would tack on two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
With just under five minutes left in the period, Hanson lofted a nice touch pass over a pair of defenders and into the arms of a leaping Logan Lowe for a 20-yard score. Then, less than a minute later and after a long Ringgold touchdown was nullified by a penalty, Kaden Swope intercepted a pass and returned it 53 yards for a score to make it 28-7 in favor of the boys from Boynton.
However, the Tigers were far from finished.
Dumas scored his second TD of the night, this time on offense, as he took a direct snap out of the wildcat formation and got the ball across the goal line from two yards out with 8:25 to play. Ringgold would use a late 89-yard drive to cut further into the lead as Kyle White connected with Malachi Hill on a 20-yard TD pass to slice the gap to seven with 46 seconds remaining.
The Tigers would then get the home crowd to its collective feet again as they recovered the ensuing onside kick. However, Dylan Bryan would