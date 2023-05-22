Play On flyer

The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will hold open auditions Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24 for its summer production of Rick Abbott’s farcical comedy, ‘Play On!’.

Auditions will take place at the Ringgold Depot and will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The historic venue is located at 155 Depot Street downtown.

