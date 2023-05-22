The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will hold open auditions Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24 for its summer production of Rick Abbott’s farcical comedy, ‘Play On!’.
Auditions will take place at the Ringgold Depot and will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The historic venue is located at 155 Depot Street downtown.
“We’re extremely excited about this show,” said TRP Executive Director Adam Cook. “Kimberly Tyner Jones, who has directed for us several times in the past (Lend Me a Tenor, Rumors, Moon Over Buffalo, and The Play That Goes Wrong), will be at the helm for us again with the hilarious summer comedy.”
Play synopsis:
'Play On!' is a hilarious story of a theater group trying desperately to put on a play in spite of maddening interference from a haughty author/ess who keeps revising the script. Act I is a rehearsal of the dreadful show, Act II is the near disastrous dress rehearsal, and the final act is the actual performance in which anything that can go wrong does. When the authoress decides to give a speech on the state of the modern theatre during the curtain calls, the audience is treated to a madcap climax and a thoroughly hilarious romp. Even the sound effects reap their share of laughter.
Production dates for the two-weekend show are July 20-23 and 27-30.
Character Breakdowns:
AGGIE/ALGIE MANVILLE – a stage manager and prompter – any age.
GERALDINE/GERRY DUNBAR – a director – over 30 years old.
LOUISE/LOUIE PERRY – an overworked sound, light, and sound technician – any age.
PHYLLIS/PHIL MONTAGUE – a somewhat eccentric novice playwright – between 42 and 60.
HENRY BENISH (LORD DUDLEY) – Leading man – mid 50s.
POLLY BENISH (LADY MARGARET) – A “diva” somewhat concerned and teased about her weight – mid 50s.
MARLA “SMITTY” SMITH (DORIS THE MAID) – pretty but awkward – quite young.
SAUL WATSON (DR. REX FORBES – THE VILLAIN) – 45-50 years old.
BILLY CAREWE (STEPHEN SELLERS) – future leading man – looks 25-35.
VIOLET IMBRY (DIANA LASSITER) – an Ingénue.
Those planning to audition do not have to have anything prepared in advance – auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Per the director, no roles are pre-cast, and sides will be provided at the auditions.
Auditions will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening; however, actors do not have to attend both nights.