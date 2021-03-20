Four RBIs from McCain Mangum and three from Austin McMahan were more than enough run support for Chase Ghormley and the Ringgold Tigers last Tuesday as they picked up a 10-3 region victory over Sonoraville at Bill Womack Field.
Mangum, who recently made the decision to play both football and baseball at LaGrange (Ga.) College, went 3 for 4, including a two-run single in the bottom of the third that extended Ringgold’s lead to 8-0.
McMahan ripped a two-run double in the fifth to account for the final two runs of the game for the home team. He ended the game with two hits.
Colin Mountjoy and Sam Mills each had doubles in the victory, while Mountjoy picked up an RBI. Kenyon Ransom and Ross Norman also knocked in one run apiece.
Ghormley pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits. He did not walk a single batter and finished with seven strikeouts. Mason Parker struck out two batters in his one inning of relief.
Ringgold 10, Murray County 0
Mountjoy struck out five hitters and fired a two-hit, five-inning gem and the Tigers moved to 2-0 in Region 6-AAA with a thumping of the Indians at Bill Womack Field on Friday.
The senior was in complete control as he threw just 50 pitches, 35 of which went for strikes.
Mills had two doubles and two RBIs in three official at-bats. Mangum stayed hot at the plate with two more hits and an RBI, while Ransom was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.
Dre Morris plated two runs, while Parker, Austin McMahan and Eli Norris all collected one RBI apiece as the No. 10-ranked Tigers moved to 7-5 overall.