The city of Ringgold was honored with the Visionary City Award by Georgia Trend and Georgia Municipal Association during the GMA’s Cities United Summit in January.
Ringgold joined eight other city recipients. Three cities each earned the award in three categories: Small (population under 4,999), medium (5,000 to 24,999) and large (25,000 and over). Each city was recognized for actions and initiatives taken that increased civic engagement, created community partnerships and made people proud to call their city home.
“It’s a real privilege to honor the exceptional achievements of these nine cities,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “Despite the challenging circumstances of the past year, each of these cities went above and beyond to serve their residents and ensure their communities are truly places where people love to live, work and play.”
Ringgold was recognized for creating the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market, which hosts local farmers, artisans and other vendors for a weekly market. The market was developed in partnership with the Ringgold City Council, Downtown Development Authority and Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as those individuals and groups who participate as market vendors. The project required little funding to start, and has grown so successful, it will be expanded in 2022 to include a larger space and more events.