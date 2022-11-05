Up by just four points at halftime, the Ringgold Tigers outscored visiting Gordon Lee 20-0 in the second half to pull away for a 34-10 victory at Don Patterson Field this past Friday night in the last game of the regular season for both teams.
Ringgold’s victory, combined with Adairsville’s 48-33 win over Coahulla Creek, secured the No. 2 seed for the Tigers, meaning they will be at home for the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
Ringgold head coach Robert Akins said he was happy to get the win over a “good football team” in Gordon Lee.
“We gave them some opportunities, but fortunately we got some takeaways and our defense is pretty good at doing that,” he explained. “Hat’s off to our defense. I thought they played well all night, even in the first half. They bent, but they didn’t break very much. All of our coaches on that side (of the ball) did an outstanding job.”
The first quarter of Friday night’s game was all about missed opportunities. Gordon Lee’s first two drives resulted in lost fumbles inside the Tigers’ 30-yard line, while Ringgold had two different touchdowns nullified by penalties on their opening drive.
However, all 24 first-half points came in the second quarter.
The Tigers got a big 34-yard run from Kishaun Taylor to jumpstart their first drive of the period and the march ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ross Norman to Ty Gilbert. The first of four Connor Niswonger extra points gave Ringgold a 7-0 lead with 8:30 left in the first half.
But two plays later, Nate Dunfee got loose for a 63-yard TD run and a Bryson Johnson extra point tied things up for Gordon Lee.
Ringgold answered with an eight-play, 52-yard drive. The Tigers converted a pair of third downs before Peyton Williams broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and made a move to the outside to score on a 15-yard run with 4:54 left in the half.
Gordon Lee got back on the board with a 30-yard field goal by Johnson on the final play of the half. It followed a 16-play, 73-yard drive that included one third-down conversion and three fourth-down conversions. Dunfee accounted for all four of the key plays, one on a run and three on passes from quarterback Kade Cowan.
The Trojans opened the second half by once again driving into Ringgold territory. However, a fourth-down fumble at the Tigers’ 34-yard line gave the ball back to the home team and the Blue-and-White were able to take advantage.
Taylor hauled in a big 25-yard pass on third-and-19 early in the possession, while two more receptions, one by Taylor and one by Gilbert, moved the ball down to the 23. Five plays later, Norman scored on a 2-yard run, upping the lead to 21-10 at the 4:21 mark of the third quarter.
The Ringgold defense took over from there.
The Tigers forced three-and-outs by the Trojans on two consecutive possessions to help the offense finally put the game away in the fourth quarter.
A 10-play, 57-yard drive took 4:31 off of the clock and ended with Haddon Fries scoring from a yard out with 5:20 left, while the freshman scored again with 46 seconds remaining, this time on a short 2-yard run to ice the win.
Ringgold’s defense also came up with two more takeaways in the final 5:12, giving them five for the game. One was on an interception by Logan Roberts, while the other came on a fumble recovery by Cole Runion, his second of the game. Trent Baldwin also had a pair of fumble recoveries on the night.
Williams finished with 118 yards on 22 carries and Fries, who spelled Williams for all but one play in the fourth quarter, finished with 11 carries for 50 yards. Taylor picked up 36 yards on just two carries.
Norman was 13 of 23 in the air for 119 yards, while adding 27 more yards on 10 carries. Taylor had five catches for 65 yards and Gilbert had four receptions for 32 yards.
Dunfee ended the game with 135 combined yards rushing and receiving. He had nine carries for 69 yards and five catches for 66 yards. Holt Roberts ran eight times for 53 yards, though he missed the entire second half with what appeared to be an upper body injury. Dalton Roberts had 10 carries for 45 yards, while Cowan was 5 of 15 passing for 66 yards.
While Gordon Lee’s first season as a Class 3A program ended with a 4-6 overall record and a 3-4 mark in Region 6, Ringgold (7-3, 6-1) will gear up for a playoff game this weekend against Carver-Atlanta, the No. 3 seed from Region 5.
The Panthers (6-3), who were last year’s state runner-up, entered Friday night ranked fourth in all of Class 3A by Georgia High School Football Daily. Their regular season ended on Friday with a 21-2 loss at top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove, who finished as the Region 5 champion. Third-ranked Sandy Creek finished as that region’s runner-up.
“Our kids will be ready to play and it’s all about our kids playing to the best of their abilities,” Akins added. “That’s all you can ask for. We’ll have them ready to play and I think they’ll play a great football game.”
The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.