Nate Dunfee (2) and Peyton Groce (9) try and slow down Ringgold running back Peyton Williams on Friday as two more Gordon Lee defenders, Logan Webb (29) and Conner Whitman (24) move in to assist.

 Jan Wright

Up by just four points at halftime, the Ringgold Tigers outscored visiting Gordon Lee 20-0 in the second half to pull away for a 34-10 victory at Don Patterson Field this past Friday night in the last game of the regular season for both teams.

Ringgold’s victory, combined with Adairsville’s 48-33 win over Coahulla Creek, secured the No. 2 seed for the Tigers, meaning they will be at home for the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

