The Ringgold Lady Tigers suffered a tough road loss at LaFayette last Tuesday night, but bounced back for a Region 6-AAA home win on Friday before picking up a rivalry win on Saturday night.
LaFayette girls 60, Ringgold 54
After the two teams’ first meeting of the season had to be postponed, the visiting Lady Tigers jumped out to a 11-6 lead after the first quarter. But the hosts tied things up at 14 and eventually went into the locker room with a six-point cushion.
Ringgold pulled to within a single basket midway through the third quarter and finally tied the game at 29 on a strong drive to the basket by Riley Nayadley with 1:39 left in the period.
However, LaFayette would outscore the Lady Tigers 21-10 over the next six minutes of game play to go up 12 with 3:17 to go.
Ringgold made one final run, keyed by two 3-pointers from Maggie Reed, to cut the gap to 56-51 with 24 seconds to play, but the Lady Tigers would get no closer.
Nayadley had a game-high 26 points for Ringgold. Pitts and Reed both added 10 points. Rachel Lopez finished with seven and Jade Gainer added one. Pitts paced the Lady Tigers with seven rebounds.
Ringgold girls 47, North Murray 29
The Lady Tigers (6-4 in 6-AAA) got back on track Friday night with a home victory over the Lady Mountaineers in another region contest.
Pitts led Ringgold in both scoring and rebounding with 10 points and seven boards. Lopez had nine points and three assists, while Addi Broome added nine points and grabbed six rebounds. Reed poured in eight points and matched Lopez with three assists.
Caroline Hemphill added four points. Nayadley had three points and pulled down six boards, while two points apiece by Amber and Jade Gainer rounded out the scoring for the Blue-and-White.
Ringgold girls 53, Heritage 36
Tough defense by the home team and cold shooting from the visitors gave the Lady Tigers (11-5 overall) a 30-11 cushion at intermission before they went on to the Saturday night victory.
Lopez had a nice night with 18 points, five steals and four assists in the win. Reed went for 13 points and Nayadley had seven points and eight rebounds. Six points from Broome, four from Hemphill, three from Pitts and two from Jade Gainer rounded out the scoring for the hosts.
LaFayette boys 74, Ringgold 41
The Tigers’ early 6-5 lead last Tuesday quickly vanished after a 19-0 first-half run by the home team, though Ringgold was able to whittle the Ramblers’ lead back down to eight points late in the first half.
However, LaFayette would control the second half and the Tigers never threatened again.
Brevin Massengale scored 11 points for the Tigers. O’Reilly Matthews had nine points and Caden Dodson finished with seven.
The rest of Ringgold’s scoring included six points from Daniel Fow, three from Christian Balistreri, two each from Jayden Williams and Jordan Wideman, and one point from Alex Otting.
North Murray boys 65, Ringgold 45
The Tigers and Mountaineers dueled for three close quarters before the visitors from Chatsworth pulled away in the fourth.
Ringgold (1-10 in 6-AAA) led 25-21 at halftime and trailed by just four, 44-40, going into the final eight minutes. But North Murray made 10 of 15 free throws in the final period to help seal the win. They would go 18 of 39 from the charity stripe on the night, while Ringgold made just four of 10 attempts.
Matthews had 17 points and Dodson scored 15 to pace the Tigers. Williams added five points, while the rest of the scoring included four from Fow and two apiece from Massengale and Gage Long.
Heritage boys 48, Ringgold 40
The Tigers led by double-digits early in the third quarter and carried a 32-27 advantage into the final period of play, but they were unable to hang on as the Generals came all the way back to escape with a win.
Matthews led all scorers with 19 points for Ringgold (1-13 overall). Balistreri finished with six, while Dodson and Wideman had four apiece. Fow added three points and Williams and Massengale rounded out the scoring with two each.